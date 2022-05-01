M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 115.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $271,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

