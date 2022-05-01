M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

