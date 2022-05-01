M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

