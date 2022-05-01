M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plug Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

