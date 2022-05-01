M&T Bank Corp Invests $470,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NNI opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

