M&T Bank Corp Invests $494,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

