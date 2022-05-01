M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in James River Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JRVR stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

