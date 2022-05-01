M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

