M&T Bank Corp Purchases 456 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 31,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

AOS opened at $58.43 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

