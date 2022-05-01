M&T Bank Corp Purchases 702 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $172.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

