M&T Bank Corp Purchases 843 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $4,829,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

NYSE BBWI opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

