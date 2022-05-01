M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Busey were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.47 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.