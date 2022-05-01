M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $102.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

