M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $113.40 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

