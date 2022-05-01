M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.50 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

