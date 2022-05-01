M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,445 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

