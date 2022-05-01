M&T Bank Corp Sells 146 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. Cim LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

