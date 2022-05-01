M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,096 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.