M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,556 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $2,633,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

