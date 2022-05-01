M&T Bank Corp Sells 523 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ChampionX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 3.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.