M&T Bank Corp Sells 672 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after buying an additional 561,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.12 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.