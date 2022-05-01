M&T Bank Corp Sells 830 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 39.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 64.0% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $618.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

