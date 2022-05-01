M&T Bank Corp Sells 884 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $21,484,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

HRL opened at $52.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

