M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,431,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

Ishares

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.