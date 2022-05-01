MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €235.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €238.00 ($255.91) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($223.66) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €220.88 ($237.50).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €193.65 ($208.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €201.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($241.83).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.