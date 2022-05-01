Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 30.4% in April

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GRIL opened at $0.42 on Friday. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

