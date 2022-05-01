Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 47,983 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stride by 14.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stride by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.