National Bank Financial Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,050.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.00.
OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $550.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.30.
About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fairfax Financial (FRFHF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.