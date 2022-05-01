National Bank Financial Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,050.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.00.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $550.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.30.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

