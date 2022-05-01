NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.62 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $961.44 million, a PE ratio of 240.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 850,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,920 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

