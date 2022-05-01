New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.19. 23,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,963,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

