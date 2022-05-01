NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket stock opened at $324.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,459,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

