Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Nexstar Media Group worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.29.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.42 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

