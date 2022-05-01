NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 8.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 15,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,246,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

