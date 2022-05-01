NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 8.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 15,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,246,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $689.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.