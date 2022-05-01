NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.
NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.
