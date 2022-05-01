NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Down 17.3%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) fell 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.39 and last traded at C$11.47. 1,126,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 407,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFI. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909.37 million and a PE ratio of -44.49.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -253.96%.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,437,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,926,057.86. Over the last three months, insiders bought 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

