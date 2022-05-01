Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 7.4%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 4,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 534,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

