Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 8.5% Higher

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 1,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

