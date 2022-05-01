Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 8.5% Higher

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 1,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.
Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
