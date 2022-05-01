Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Cut to €6.10

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.