Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NPIFF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

