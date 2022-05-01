NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,603,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 20,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.04 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

