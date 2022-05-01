Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,194.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $88.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.