Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.