Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

