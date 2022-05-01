Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

