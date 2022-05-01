Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

