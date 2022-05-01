Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $112.40

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.40, but opened at $120.48. Omega Flex shares last traded at $120.48, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

