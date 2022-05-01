Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.130-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.13-1.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.