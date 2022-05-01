Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 7.9%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 7,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 142,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $651.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

