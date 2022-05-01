Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.76. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 167,433 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

