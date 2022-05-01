Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OROVY opened at $140.00 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $157.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23.
About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.