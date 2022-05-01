Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OROVY opened at $140.00 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $157.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

